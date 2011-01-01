For as long as I can remember, I've dreamed of becoming a hairstylist. The dream became even clearer a few years after graduating college and working in the corporate world. The passion and interest I had for this creative, rewarding, and ever-evolving industry made it easy to finally take the leap. To this day, over ten years later, I still believe it was one of the best decisions I have ever made.
I love all things hair, but my focus is on dimensional color and grey coverage. My specialty is creating soft, effortless looks and enhancing natural color. I pride myself in taking a 'less is more' approach when it comes to color and styling.
I believe hair is a reflection of who you are and, like your signature, is unique to you. A new or refreshed hairstyle can completely change the way you look and feel. It can give you a boost in confidence and bring out your true self. That's why, as your stylist, it's important for me to help you look and feel your very best.
I hope for the opportunity to meet you and create your signature hair.
- Jen
Not only will I strive to make you look and feel great, but I will also provide a clean and comfortable space for you to feel relaxed and confident. There will be a thorough consultation at the beginning of your visit to ensure we are on the same page. We will take the time to discuss your hair history, your concerns, and your goal. We'll talk about the process it will take to reach that goal as well. Beautiful hair is healthy hair, so keeping it in great condition is my top priority. I will also share the knowledge and skills it takes to maintain your hair at home.
An essential piece in keeping your hair healthy and looking fresh is a consistent hair care routine. Healthy hair shouldn't need a lot of products, just the right ones. I offer hair care products that have been thoughtfully selected based on quality, ingredients, and effectiveness.