For as long as I can remember, I've dreamed of becoming a hairstylist. The dream became even clearer a few years after graduating college and working in the corporate world. The passion and interest I had for this creative, rewarding, and ever-evolving industry made it easy to finally take the leap. To this day, over ten years later, I still believe it was one of the best decisions I have ever made.





I love all things hair, but my focus is on dimensional color and grey coverage. My specialty is creating soft, effortless looks and enhancing natural color. I pride myself in taking a 'less is more' approach when it comes to color and styling.





I believe hair is a reflection of who you are and, like your signature, is unique to you. A new or refreshed hairstyle can completely change the way you look and feel. It can give you a boost in confidence and bring out your true self. That's why, as your stylist, it's important for me to help you look and feel your very best.





I hope for the opportunity to meet you and create your signature hair.

- Jen